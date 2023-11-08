NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey mother is accused of stabbing her 5-year-old son on Monday, authorities said Wednesday.

Symona McGhee, 29, was arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing the boy in a home on Murray Street in Newark at around 5 p.m., prosecutors said.

First responders found the injured child and rushed him to the hospital for treatment. The boy is in critical condition but is expected to survive his injuries, officials said.

McGhee was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and endangering the welfare of a child, prosecutors said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

