NEW JERSEY (PIX11)—Two women, including the mother, have been arrested for concealing the remains of the human fetus found in a storage container in a New Jersey home over the weekend, authorities said.

The child’s mother, Jennifer Tsentas, 33, gave birth in July 2020, but the baby was not moving or breathing, prosecutors said. Tsentas allegedly took the baby to her home, wrapped it in a blanket, and put it in the closet, officials said.

She told her friend, Amanda Walker, 36, about the baby and the two put the fetus in a storage container in the basement of a home in Wayne, prosecutors said. When Tsentas asked for the container, the residents discovered the remains, officials said.

Police were dispatched to the Wayne home on Sunday evening after the discovery, officials with Passaic County and Wayne said. The Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the remains. The results are pending, officials said.

Tsentas and Walker were arrested Monday and charged with disturbing, desecrating human remains, a second-degree crime.