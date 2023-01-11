NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It may not be the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but someone still struck pay dirt in the Garden State.

One ticket sold in New Jersey for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing was worth $1 million, according to lottery officials.

Details about exactly where the winning ticket was sold were not immediately available, but Mega Millions listed New Jersey as among the 11 states with a $1 million winner in the drawing.

That ticket matched all five white balls drawn — 7 – 13 – 14 – 15 – 18 — but missed the gold Mega Ball number of 9.

Had it also hit the gold Mega Ball, the ticket would have won the estimated annuitized $1.1 billion jackpot. But all tickets sold nationwide missed, rolling the jackpot to an estimated annuitized $1.35 billion, the second-largest in Mega Millions history.

New York also won big, with one ticket sold worth $3 million — thanks to the optional Megaplier add-on — plus another $1 million winner.

The goal of Mega Millions is to match all five white balls, drawn from a field of 1 through 70, plus the gold Mega Ball, selected from 1 through 25. Tickets cost $2 each, or $3 with the optional Megaplier, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes by a designated number two through five.

The next drawing will be held Friday at 11 p.m. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.