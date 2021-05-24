Man arrested in New Jersey mass shooting that left 2 dead, 12 injured: officials

Investigators works the scene of a mass shooting in Fairfield Township, New Jersey on May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities arrested a man in connection with a mass shooting at a family birthday party in New Jersey over the weekend that left two people dead and 12 others injured, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Monday.

Additional arrests are expected in connection with the case, according to Grewal and State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan.

Chaos erupted when gunshots rang out around 11:50 p.m. Saturday at a home on East Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County, located about an hour outside of Philadelphia.

A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were killed, officials said. The 12 additional victims were treated at area hospitals, and some were still fighting for their lives on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing on the case.

The victims — both men and women — range in age from 19 to 35 years old. They’re all residents of Cumberland County.

Authorities estimate several hundred people were at the party when the shooting happened, county prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

John Fuqua, who runs the local anti-violence organization Life Worth Living, said he was called out Saturday night to assist families. He said the shooting happened at a 90s-themed party where guests ranged from teenagers to senior citizens.

Photos show overturned pop-up party tents, tables and chairs, and debris throughout the home’s yard. A long driveway was still filled with cars late Sunday morning.

Two cousins who live in the area of the shooting said they heard music from the party until after midnight, then a series of shots — at least 15 of them over a few minutes.

Joeron Pierce and James Pierce, who live in homes next to each other, said that there was chaos after that. Partygoers ran through their yards and asked to come into their houses. They said cars ran into one other trying to speed away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101 or submit a tip via the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office tips website. Anonymous tips are welcome.

