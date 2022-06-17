FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — A Middlesex County man already criminally charged for having his ex-girlfriend’s dead body in his car will now also be charged with her murder, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Friday.

About 7:45 a.m. June 10, members of the Atlantic Highlands Police Department responded to a call and located a Honda Accord near Ashbury Avenue, according to officials. The body of Sonia Gonzalez was found inside, and Vilcatoma-Correjo was taken into custody at the scene.

He is being charged with first-degree murder and second-degree desecration of human remains for his alleged connection to Gonzalez’s death. Currently, Vilcatoma-Correjo is incarcerated at the Monmouth County Correctional Institute.

“We hope that the first-degree murder charge announced today offers some small measure of solace to Sonia Gonzalez’s loved ones,” Linskey said.

Anyone with information about the case being asked to contact MCPO Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Atlantic Highlands Police Department Detective Lieutenant Michael Zudonyi at 732-291-1212.