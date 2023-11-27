SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) — A 23-year-old New Jersey man is charged with murdering three members of his family inside their home at the Traditions Condominiums in South Plainfield.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s office said around 9 a.m. on Monday, Om Brahmbhatt shot and killed 72-year-old Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt, 72-year-old Bindu Brahmbhatt, and 38-year-old Yashkumar Brahmbhatt. Om Brahmbhatt was taken into custody at the apartment when police arrived.

PIX11 News spoke with a neighbor who was home, sitting in his bed, when one of the bullets came tearing through his wall.

“I yelled because there was now a hole in my apartment, but nobody yelled back,” Jonathan Plaster told PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer.

When asked by Lehpamer asked “What did it sound like coming through your wall?”

“At first, I thought that one of my like batteries had exploded. It sounded like a firework to be honest,” Plaster said.

Another neighbor, Jayesh Karia, says the couple in their 70s and their adult son had just allowed Om to move in. He says the 23-year-old was a relative who was attending school and needed a place to stay.

The motive is not known at this time, according to police.