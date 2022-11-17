NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey man is accused of killing his 4-month-old daughter who was found not breathing while in his care, authorities said.

Radamez Santana, 22, of Perth Amboy, was arrested and charged Tuesday with murder and endangering the welfare of a child, prosecutors said. Police responded to a 911 call about a child not breathing on Nov. 10 and transported the girl to the hospital, where she died just before 11 a.m., officials said.

Investigators said the child died of injuries she sustained while with her father. The girl’s exact injuries remained unclear.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Perth Amboy Police Department at (732) 442-4400, or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3330.