NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A New Jersey man was charged with carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight on Friday, officials said.

A TSA officer who was staffing a checkpoint X-ray monitor at Newark Liberty International Airport found the weapon inside the New Egypt resident’s carry-on bag, according to authorities. TSA officials then alerted Port Authority police, who confiscated the handgun and arrested the man on weapons charges.

“Bringing a deadly weapon such as a loaded handgun to a security checkpoint is a very serious offense,” Thomas Carter, TSA’s federal security director for New Jersey, said in a statement.

Last year, TSA officers detected 5,972 guns at security checkpoints nationwide and 86 percent of them were loaded, according to officials. This recent incident puts the total number of handguns found at the Newark airport this year to nine.