Rogelio C. Postrero, 38, was charged for sexually assaulting two women in the past year, officials said Wednesday. (Handout)

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A New Jersey man was busted for allegedly attacking two women in the past year after he was arrested for lewdness last week, police said Wednesday.

Rogelio Calyeca Postrero, 38, was initially picked up for allegedly pleasuring himself in public on Aug. 4, then investigators discovered he was wanted for two sexual assaults in the Garden State. The first incident occurred in May and the other in July 2021, authorities said.

On May 16, Postrero allegedly attacked a jogger on a trail near Blackwells Mills Road and Canal Road at around 6 p.m. The suspect tackled the victim to the ground and tried to rape her but she was able to fight him off and escape, police said.

The suspect was also linked to an attack in Duke Island Park on July 18, 2021, at around 8:45 p.m. Postrero allegedly held a knife to a woman’s throat and stole her money before sexually assaulting her in the nearby bushes, authorities said.

In both cases, Postrero fled the scene on his bike after the incident, police said.

Investigators recognized the defendant from a police sketch and obtained a search warrant for his home, where they found the bike matching the description given by the victims, police said. His DNA also matched a sample taken from the Duke Island Park rape, officials said.

Postrero, of Raritan Borough, is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault.