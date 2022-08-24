Fentanyl pills recovered after an attempt to mail them from Staten Island to areas around the county. (Credit: Richmond County District Attorney)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man from New Jersey was arrested for allegedly mailing fentanyl pills all over the country from Staten Island, police said Tuesday.

Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, faces first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance among ten other charges.

Authorities seized around 8,000 fentanyl pills from mail facilities on Staten Island throughout the investigation, officials said. The joint investigation handled by local and federal agencies also led to the bust of a fentanyl pill mill in Jersey City, where officials seized around 132 pounds of fentanyl in early August, according to officials.

“The impact of this joint investigation, which began with a case in the Staten Island DA’s office and resulted in the dismantling of a drug enterprise in New Jersey, will not only be felt in our own region, but will echo across the entire United States and help to potentially save millions of lives,” Staten Island District Attorney Michael E. McMahon said. “Each one of the pills recovered from this major drug seizure was destined to reach areas across New York, New Jersey, and throughout the country, and contained enough fentanyl to carry its very own death sentence.”

Amparo was arraigned in the Staten Island Supreme Court on Tuesday. His cases in New Jersey will be handled by The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.