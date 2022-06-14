WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) — A group of armed robbers stole from a jewelry store in New Jersey on Friday, police said.

The alleged thieves, who were wearing masks and gloves, followed an employee through the shop’s front door at around 7:45 p.m., according to authorities. The suspects forced the employees to the floor, smashed several glass display cases and took the jewelry inside before fleeing the store.

Some employees sustained minor injuries, officials said. The total amount of the stolen items is yet to be determined. Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Woodbridge Police Detective Perry Penna at 732-624-7700.