New Jersey investing millions to combat growing gun violence problem

PATERSON, N.J. (PIX11) — The tragic loss of 18-year-old Robert Cuadra is still fresh on the minds of many in Paterson. Sadly, his story isn’t a unique one in a city that has been plagued with gun violence for decades.

In an effort to address what he said is a public health crisis, Gov. Phil Murphy was on the ground Thursday announcing a $7 million investment in resources to help law enforcement statewide combat the rise in gun violence.

“We do not live in a perfect world, we live in a nation with unfortunately unacceptable levels of gun violence,” he said during a press conference.

The federal funds will be used to buy gunshot detection equipment, video cameras and automatic license plate readers that will assist law enforcement in quickly tracking down suspects in shootings. The governor also announced $8.2 million in grants which will be dispersed to 25 non-profit organizations currently on the ground across the state providing community-based violence intervention services.