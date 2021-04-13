New Jersey increases food aid by $95 a month for 231K households

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey says it will boost supplemental nutrition assistance benefits for 231,000 households, about half of those already getting the federally funded help, by $95 a month under a Biden administration rule.

The change was announced Tuesday by the state Human Services Department. The increased benefits were directly loaded to NJ SNAP recipients’ Families First EBT cards.

Also, a 15% increase in SNAP benefits that began in January remains in effect through September.

It comes with about a $17 million price tag, though the program is financed by the federal government and run by the state.

The Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program, which had been called food stamps, serves more than 800,000 people in the state in about 423,000 households.

“We remain committed to providing as much additional food security as possible to New Jersey families, and are pleased to provide this extra assistance,” Human Services Acting Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. “We welcome this change by the USDA, and appreciate the continued support from our Congressional delegation. These additional food assistance benefits will prove vital to many New Jerseyans as we continue through this public health crisis.”

Individuals can visit njhelps.org to see if they’re eligible for SNAP and apply.