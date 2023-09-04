HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (PIX11) – As summer fades away, many are hoping that one of New Jersey’s iconic ice cream shops does not go with it.

After serving up some of New Jersey’s best soft serve for nearly 70 years, Cream King is searching for a new owner, one that current owners Stacy and Joe Paolella hope loves ice cream and the community just as much as they do.

“A lot of disbelief, a lot of questions,” said Stacy Paolella, talking about customer reaction to the news. “It’s just time. I’ve been here a long time, and it’s time to do something else in the summer.”

Their friends, former longtime owners of Cream King, Phil and Laurie Volpe, had the same nervousness years ago when they put the business up on the market.

“Yeah, we owned it for 16 years, but it’s really a community place. We just kind of rented it or managed it for 16 years,” said Phil Volpe.

It’s no surprise it has already generated a lot of interest. Between its iconic green and yellow facade and its traditional, simple menu of flavors, it’s embedded in Central Jersey lore.

“This is the place,” said Stacy Paolella. “I love that. I love that this is a place for our community to meet and hang out and be together.”

Cream King will remain open for the season until mid-October.