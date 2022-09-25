A football player at St. John Vianney HS in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a game Friday, the school principal said.

HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal.

Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease was taken to the hospital and had surgery, said Principal Margaret Kane.

“Parents are asking for prayers and privacy at this time as he recovers,” Kane said in a statement to PIX11 News Sunday.

Van Trease was reportedly airlifted to the hospital after complaining he had no feeling in his lower body, according to NJ.com. The senior was injured while he was defending a long pass on defense, the report said.

“Aaron was able to move his upper body, but he said he had no feeling in his lower body,” St. John Vianney head coach Jeff Papcun told NJ.com.

This injury comes on the heels of another high school football player who died from an apparent traumatic brain injury suffered during a game earlier this month.

Xavier McClain, a standout football player from Linden High School, passed away on Wednesday after he sustained a traumatic brain injury during a conference game against Woodbridge High School two weeks ago.