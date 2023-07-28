READINGTON, N.J. – (PIX11) — You can’t keep the Devero sisters away from an annual high-flying Hunterdon County tradition.

“So excited to come today we actually came too early,” said Caroline Devero. “But, happy to be here.”

“We were so excited though,” added her sister, Chloe. “We were like, ‘We’re going to be the first ones in!'”

The 40th New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning takes flight at Readington’s Solberg Airport this weekend. While the balloons will be going back up through Sunday, temperatures have also gone up, up and away.

“So much sunscreen, please, please stay hydrated everybody who comes here,” said Chloe Devero. “They have great milkshakes inside, we always love the milkshakes, so we’re very excited. Sunscreen and milkshakes.”

No doubt, the festival’s many lemonade stands will also see plenty of business this weekend, but the festival is also providing free shade areas and misting tents.

“That is our favorite part actually,” said Chloe Devero. “Especially when we were little, we loved to come here just for the misting tent. It’s summer, you run through the water, it’s so fun, it’s part of the experience I think.”

“I have an umbrella if we need to go underneath it, we’re going to try to find shade as much as possible and just make sure they’re nice and cool,” said Lawrenceville resident Kathryn Winkgillian, who came with her two kids.

With balloon pilots from 21 states, and even some from around the world, the festival of ballooning isn’t just a local event, it’s a global one.

“We expect over the next three days in excess of 150,000 of our closest balloonatic friends to come out here,” said Howard Freeman, the festival’s executive producer.

Now entering its fifth decade of dazzling spectators, the festival looks forward to making more history and memories.

“It’s incredible, from humble beginnings out on Route 78 at a truck stop, and 40 years later this festival has grown, with the help of the New Jersey Lottery, to the largest summertime balloon and music festival in North America,” said Freeman.