NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey had its highest number of reported antisemitic incidents in a year in 2021, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League.

The organization reported a total of 370 incidents, a 25% increase from the previous year. New Jersey had the second-highest number of antisemitic incidents in any state, just behind New York.

A ten-year illustration of reported antisemitic incidents in New Jersey for the past decade. (Credit: ADL)

ADL recorded 252 incidents of harassment, 112 incidents of vandalism and six incidents of assault.

“Jewish communities in New Jersey are dealing with record levels of antisemitism, and ADL is working closely with victims, schools, law enforcement, elected officials, and faith and community leaders to help reverse this trend,” Scott Richman, regional director of ADL’s New York and New Jersey office, said in a statement.

Antisemitic incidents by county in New Jersey. (Credit: ADL)

Among all the counties in New Jersey, ADL documented the highest number of antisemitic incidents in Bergen, Ocean, Middlesex, Union and Mercer. In one incident in Bergen County, a man smashed the windows of a doctor’s office with a hammer and asked patients, “Are you Jewish?” Additionally, there were 82 incidents reported in non-Jewish K-12 schools in 2021, a 110% increase compared to the previous year.

Antisemitic incidents hit an all-time high of 2,717 incidents in 2021 nationwide, a 34% increase compared to 2020.

ADL acknowledged the issue of underreporting, as victims of bias crimes, particularly those coming from marginalized communities, faced significant barriers in reporting incidents. The organization encouraged anyone to report incidents of antisemitism directly to ADL at adl.org/reportincident.