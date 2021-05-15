New Jersey hits 70% of adults with at least one vaccine shot

World War II veteran Clarence Williams received the COVID-19 vaccine in Moorestown, New Jersey, on Jan. 22, 2021. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

TRENTON, N.J. — At least 70% of adults in the Garden State have had at least one shot in the arm of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The state became the seventh state to cross the threshold — following Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine — Saturday, according to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Congrats to New Jersey (and @PhilMurphyNJ) for becoming the 7th state (and the largest so far) to have 70% of adults with at least one COVID shot! https://t.co/dM5YBW45Do — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) May 15, 2021

Gov. Murphy announced that 7,945,827 total doses have been administered in New Jersey as of 8 a.m. Saturday and 3,825,422 New Jerseyans are now fully vaccinated.

This comes as the state, along with the rest of the country, has opened up vaccinations to those aged 12 and up.

The state continues to post daily case totals at their lowest levels since October.