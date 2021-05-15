New Jersey hits 70% of adults with at least one vaccine shot

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A WWII vet gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a New Jersey clinic

World War II veteran Clarence Williams received the COVID-19 vaccine in Moorestown, New Jersey, on Jan. 22, 2021. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

TRENTON, N.J. — At least 70% of adults in the Garden State have had at least one shot in the arm of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The state became the seventh state to cross the threshold — following Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine — Saturday, according to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

Gov. Murphy announced that 7,945,827 total doses have been administered in New Jersey as of 8 a.m. Saturday and 3,825,422 New Jerseyans are now fully vaccinated.

This comes as the state, along with the rest of the country, has opened up vaccinations to those aged 12 and up.

The state continues to post daily case totals at their lowest levels since October.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Child stabbed to death, teen injured in Paterson; mother in custody: source

NJ Gov. Murphy keeping mask mandate in most indoor settings; intends to end public health emergency

How states and businesses are handling the CDC mask guidelines

NJ doctor talks new CDC mask guidance, getting vaccinated

NJ bill would offset NYC congestion pricing by charging out-of-state drivers crossing into NY

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter