NEW MILFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – The body of a New Jersey high school student was found in a pond after he drowned Friday evening.

The 18-year-old student went into Hard Castle Pond in New Milford around 7:15 p.m. and didn’t resurface, according to the New Milford Police Department. Search and rescue teams located his body in the pond a few hours later.

The student’s identity hasn’t been released, but police said he attended New Milford High School.