LONG BRANCH, N.J. (PIX11) – A new package of bills aimed at curtailing car thefts are now, as Gov. Phil Murphy says, the law of the land.

“For so many of us, cars are our lifeline,” said Murphy. “To have it stolen can have terrible consequences for families and completely upend their lives.”

The new laws signed by the governor Friday expand criminal penalties relating to the illegal use of a master key and software used to start cars, give prosecutors more ability to seek harsher sentences, as well as eliminate the presumption of pretrial release for certain car theft offenses if a prior arrest or conviction happened within a 90-day period.

“These bills find the right balance of sentencing guidelines that send a message and strike at the heart of the problem,” said New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin.

These laws are on top of giving police more tools to go after car theft rings, like auto license plate readers.

New Jersey had seen an increase in auto thefts for three years straight, including more than 15,000 thefts last year.

“We’ve had every possible resource made available to combat what was a growing challenge,” said New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

“We saw a 10% decrease in auto thefts for the last four months of 2022 as compared to the last four months of 2021,” said Murphy, “and from January through May this year — that’s the latest month for which we have data — we saw another 10% decrease in auto thefts, again, compared to the same period last year.”

Combined with more vigilance on the homefront, officials hope to change perceptions about car theft in Jersey.”We are fully committed to helping law enforcement deter car thefts and hold those who commit these crimes accountable,” said Murphy.