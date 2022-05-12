NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — More than 75 gas stations around the Garden State will help ease residents’ pain at the pump.

Members of the Fuel Your Way NJ coalition will hold a press conference Friday to make the official announcement. The stations will all offer discounted prices, but there’s a catch — the deals only last for one day. The demonstration will “demonstrate how much motorists could save if the state offered the option of self-serve gas,” according to a press release.

“With the cost of gas prices continuing to rise, it’s taking a bigger and bigger bite out of people’s wallets,” said Sal Risalvato of Fuel Your Way NJ. “We want the public to know that one of the quickest ways we can reduce gas prices is to allow gas stations the ability to offer self-serve in New Jersey.”

The Fuel Your Way NJ Self-Serve Day of Awareness is a part of a campaign to raise awareness for New Jersey legislation. The “Motorist Fueling Choice and Convenience Act,” which was introduced to the state assembly in February, would allow gas stations the option of offering self-service. Stations with more than four dispensers would still be required to offer full-service gas pumps, which would give customers the option whether or not to pump their own gas, according to the release.

The announcement will be held at a Jersey City Exxon station at 11 a.m. Friday. A list of stations participating is below:

Bergen County

Exxon: 142 Chestnut Ridge Road (Montvale)

North Arlington Gulf: 101 ridge Road (North Arlington)

Exxon: 782 Route 17 (Paramus)

Valero: 639 Route 17 North (Paramus)

Exxon: 100 Route 17 North (Paramus)

Sunoco: 456 Route 17 North (Ramsey)

Exxon: 700 Washington Avenue (Washington Township)

Exxon: 185 Route 17 South (East Rutherford)

Valero: 198 Route 17 South (Mahwah)

Valero: 193 Route 17 North (Mahwah)

Camden County

Berlin P66: 201 White Horse Pike (Berlin)

Amoco: 2 Marlton Pike West (Cherry Hill)

West Berlin Delta: 250 NJ 73 (Berlin)

Cape May County

Cape Harbor Auto Repair: 795 Route 109 (Cape May)

Essex County

Livingston Sunoco: 247 South Livingston Ave. (Livingston)

Sunoco: 264 Bloomfield Ave. (Montclair)

Sunoco: 625 McCarter Highway (Newark)

Sunoco: 335 McCarter Highway (Newark)

Sunoco: Exxon: 550 Eagle Rock Ave. (Roseland)

South Orange Exxon: 68 West South Orange Ave. (South Orange)

Gloucester County

Glassboro Delta: 100 Delsea Drive (Glassboro)

Hudson County

Bayonne Tiger Mart: 529 Kennedy Boulevard (Bayonne)

Willow Sunoco: 1301 Willow Ave. (Hoboken)

Lukoil: 200 12th Street (Jersey City)

Shell: 164 14th Street (Jersey City)

Gold Coast Petro Sunoco: 588 Manila Ave. (Jersey City)

Newport Exxon: 245 12th Street (Jersey City)

Newport Exxon: 235 12th Street (Jersey City)

Sunoco: 465 Grand Street (Jersey City)

Exxon: 450 Route 3 (West Secaucus)

Exxon: 3842 Park Ave. (Weehawken)

Exxon: Holland Tunnel Service Center Inc.

Hunterdon County

Liberty: 429 County Road 513 (Califon)

Hampton BP: 238 Route 31 North (Hampton)

Route 22 Sunoco: 1370 US-22 West (Lebanon)

Lebanon Sunoco: 1237 Route 31 (Lebanon)

Lebanon BP: 1201 Route 31 South (Lebanon)

Liberty Mart: 118 Route 202/31 North (Ringoes)

Mercer County

Liberty Mart: 2558 Pennington Road (Pennington)

Liberty Mart: 1 Pennington Road (Pennington)

Liberty Mart: 3513 Route 1 South (Princeton)

Middlesex County

Exxon: 1441 US Route 1 South (Edison)

Exxon: GSP (North Colonia)

BP: 2401 US 9 North (Old Bridge)

BP: 152 Old New Brunswick Road (Piscataway)

Exxon: GSP (South Iselin)

Zackria Fuel, LLC: 4501 Stelton Road (South Plainfield)

South River BP: 258 Old Bridge Turnpike (South River)

Monmouth County

Aberdeen Exxon: 1164 State Route 34 (Aberdeen)

BP: 44 South Street (Freehold)

Hazlet Shell: 1355 Route 36 (Hazlet)

Matawan Sunoco: 323 Route 34 (Matawan)

Middletown BP: 863 Highway 35 (Middletown)

Monmouth Road BP: 373 Monmouth Road (West Long Branch)

Morris County

Denville Route 46: 161 West Main Street (Denville)

Long Valley P66: 43 East Mill Road (Long Valley)

Peapack Sunoco: 28 US Highway 206 (Peapack)

Randolph BP: 260 South Salem Street (Randolph)

Whippany Lukeoil: 1235 NJ-10 (Whippany)

Ocean County

Exxon: 600 Brick Boulevard (Brick)

Exxon: 181 Drum Point Road (Brick)

Exxon: 1444 Highway 88 (Lakewood)

Kelly’s Sea Bay Sunoco: Route 35 North (Lavallette)

Shell: 1350 Route 9 South (Toms River)

Exxon: 13 Route 37 East (Toms River)

Passaic County

Exxon: 478 Haldon Ave. (Haledon)

Exxon: 716 Goffle Road (Hawthorne)

Exxon: 1431 Route 23 (South Wayne)

Somerset County

Somerset Hills Exxon: 545 Martinsville Road (Basking Ridge)

Somerset Hills Exxon: 1101 Easton Ave. (Somerset)

Union County

Exxon: 162 Central Ave. (Clark)