WEST MILFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — Firefighters are battling a fire in West Milford that has spread to 140 acres and is 0% contained since Wednesday, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The smell of smoke from the intense fire can be seen from miles away while driving along Route 23. While Northbound Route 23 has reopened since Wednesday night, Echo Lake Road is closed.

Ten structures are threatened due to the fire, however, residents have not been given evacuation orders at this time.

As first responders get a handle on the flames in West Milford, the wildfire in Manchester Township continues to burn.

Flames broke out Tuesday evening near Route 539 in Manchester Township spanning nearly 4,000 acres of New Jersey’s Pine Barrens. The fire crew was able to contain 75% of the fire as of Thursday morning, and it has spread to federal, state, and private property, according to officials.

“This fire exhibited extreme fire behavior,” said John Cecil, Assistant Commissioner of the NJ Department of Environmental Protection. “We saw a wall of fire, 200-foot flames, raining fire embers.”

The New Jersey Air National Guard is providing two Blackhawk helicopters to help with water drops, and fire officials will continue monitoring the blaze.