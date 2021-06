BERGENFIELD, N.J. — Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at a New Jersey home Friday morning.

Crews were called to a fire at 21 East Clinton Ave in Bergenfield, just off South Washington Avenue.

Video from AIR11 showed firefighters putting out the blaze, which caused severe exterior damage to the structure.

Injuries were not immediately known.

The street has been closed to traffic about a block east of the area, according to AIR11.