New Jersey eyes doubling beach restoration budget to $50M a year

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, spectators look out over a severely eroded beach on Bay Head, N.J. New Jersey is considering doubling its budget for beach restoration projects, to $50 million a year. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

BAY HEAD, N.J. — With a string of February storms having taken big chunks out of many Jersey Shore beaches, New Jersey is considering doubling the amount of money it allocates to shore protection projects each year to $50 million.

A bill increasing the state’s Shore Protection Fund was advanced Thursday by a Senate committee. The money comes from collection of real estate transfer fees.

Bay Head mayor Bill Curtis said his town’s beaches were wiped out by a storm last month, causing 18-foot drop-offs to the sand.

He says the town can’t afford to fix the damage on its own, and called a federal decision that last month’s damage was insufficient to justify emergency repairs “ludicrous.”

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Gov. Murphy signs bill requiring NJ schools to teach diversity, inclusion

Thursday marks one year since first COVID-19 case in NJ

Devils welcome fans back as NJ arenas, stadiums open with limited capacity

Prudential Center welcomes fans for Devils-Islanders

New Jersey to expand vaccine eligibility groups to essential workers, including pre-K to 12 educators

More New Jersey

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later

Advocates call out heavy handed policing against juveniles

Split Senate votes to begin COVID-19 relief bill debate, right after they read all 628 pages aloud

Cold this weekend — but next weekend is WOW

House passes police reform bill, though Senate battle is just beginning

Hazlet's Hope Network gives hope to those with addiction problems

Public advocate unveils 'Renewed Deal' to help struggling New Yorkers

@PIX11News on Twitter