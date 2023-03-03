A New Jersey doctor is facing criminal sexual contact charges for allegedly sexually assaulting his patients, according to officials. (Credit: MCPO)

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (PIX11) — A New Jersey doctor is facing criminal charges after allegedly sexually assaulting his patients, according to officials.

Dr. Gurvindra Johal, 55, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact and sexual assault on Monday, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

An investigation revealed two victims who alleged that Dr. Johal touched them inappropriately while under his care at Amboy Urgent Care, located at 469 Cornell Street in Perth Amboy, officials said.

One victim reported that Dr. Johal had sexual intercourse with her against her will, Ciccone said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lauren Leyva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victim’s Unit at 732-745-4499 or Detective Gina Betancourt of the Perth Amboy Police Department at 732-324-3819.