NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The hundreds of aspiring New Jersey entrepreneurs who are eager to begin legally selling recreational-use marijuana will have to wait a bit longer.

Officials at the state’s new Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) say there still aren’t enough licensed growers in operation to adequately supply aspiring retailers.

Because growers and manufacturers are first in line for the state’s newly issued licenses, retail applicants like Alex Alcala, CEO of Neon Heights, remain in a holding pattern.

“The biggest barrier to entry is real estate. I’ve been in negotiations with about three properties and have lost the deals. Because cannabis is federally illegal, landlords that have federally-backed mortgages and loans are unable to transact with cannabis operators,” said Alcala.

PIX11 News spoke with a spokesperson for the CRC who said agency officials are aware of the federal-state conflict but added there is not much the CRC can do. That essentially means it’s going to be up to Alcala and other retail applicants to find a landlord willing to rent her space for a legal recreational weed dispensary.

On Friday, a chance encounter with a local real estate investor may have given Alcala the break she needs.

“I think it would be fantastic. I think it would be great for the state. We’d get a lot more tax revenue that’s coming in. Especially help out a lot of these urban environments, which could really use the change, and they need the transformation that’s there. Look at how much Jersey City has grown since we’ve been opening up a lot of the policies,” said local real estate investor Mayur Suchdev.

This week the CRC approved 68 conditional license applications for recreational cannabis cultivators and manufacturers. The CRC’s next meeting is scheduled for April 11.