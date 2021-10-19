Bayonne, N.J. — An employee at a New Jersey Burger King was attacked my a customer who got upset over a delayed order, authorities said.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Burger King along Broadway and East 53rd Street in Bayonne, authorities said.

The 27-year-old employee reported that a man pulled his vehicle up to the drive-thru window to pick up a DoorDash food order. When the employee said the order wasn’t ready, the man became irate and began cursing at him, according to police.

The man then drove away, only to return to the window on foot to continue his irate behavior, authorities said.

The situation turned physical after the suspect began to kick and push into the sliding drive-thru window in an attempt to open it, police said.

When the window opened, the suspect reached in, knocking over the receipt printer, causing damage to it. He then picked up the credit card machine and threw it at the victim, causing facial injuries, according to authorities.

He then fled the scene.