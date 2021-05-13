New Jersey below 1,000 hospitalized with COVID for first time in 6 months: Murphy

NJ gov. Phil Murphy and Dennis W. Pullin

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, right, elbow bumps Dennis W. Pullin, President and CEO of Virtua, Froday, Jan. 22 2021, in Moorestown, New Jersey. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey continues to see coronavirus cases go down and Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced another encouraging milestone in the state’s fight against COVID-19.

Murphy said that for the first time in six months, the Garden State had fallen below 1,000 hospitalizations for the coronavirus.

“With our numbers trending in the right direction, we can continue fighting back against this virus if we all get vaccinated,” said Murphy.

The governor also announced the state had 820 new COVID-19 cases. That’s the fewest new cases announced by the state on a weekday since Oct. 12.

The state has recorded 881,991 total positive PCR tests for COVID-19. At least 23,258 have been confirmed dead from the virus.

