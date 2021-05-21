New Jersey 6-year-old turns family dining room into restaurant

A 6-year-old girl created a unique experience for her family when she decided to turn the dining room of their home in Burlington, New Jersey, into a restaurant on Tuesday.

Footage of the big night was originally posted by her father, Renwick Duesbury, on Facebook.

Young Christiana can be seen presenting her menu, which includes spaghetti and meatballs, chicken and rice, salad and more.

“Tonight my daughter launched her restaurant it’s called Christiana’s,” Duesbury wrote in the caption. “She literally set this entire thing up and told us tonight we’re having a family dinner and everyone needs to get dressed up.”