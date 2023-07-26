NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Graduation day is a special one for firefighters.

In Newark, the ceremony was special and somber on Wednesday. Nine new firefighters are now on the job in Newark.

At the ceremony inside Clear View Baptist Church, firefighters Augusto Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks Jr., 49, were remembered. They died in the line of duty on July 5 fighting a fire aboard a cargo ship at the port.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka held a media briefing after the ceremony to respond to inquiries about staffing and equipment.

“The city is still mourning, the families are still mourning,” Baraka said.

The ceremony also included the blessing of two new department vehicles.

There are 435 firefighters in Newark, according to the city, and after the graduation, there are 39 vacancies. The city said it plans to hire an additional 50 firefighters this year.

“On the night of the event, I’m sure they were not understaffed at that incident and that they had the proper equipment that we provided,” Baraka said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Newark Fire Department said training for fighting ship fires happened in June. Newark has a partnership with the Port Authority and Coast Guard.

“The reality is every single vessel that you may board is totally different. Just like you see 10 houses down the street, they are all different,” said Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

The Coast Guard investigation could take two months. The mayor said they have been having conversations about future plans and training.

Anthony Tarantino is president of the Newark Fire Officers Union and a 34-year veteran of the department.

“We have been rapidly depleting the fire department through retirements and they are not being filled on the back side,” Tarantino said. “Instead of asking 20 guys to join the department, they should ask 200. They have an active list. If people drop out and can’t make the cut, they’ll have more than enough people.”

Baraka rejected the claims.

Ten other firefighters from surrounding New Jersey communities also went through Newark’s fire training academy.