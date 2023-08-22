HAMILTON, N.J. (PIX11) – There’s a spot on this field of dreams that will always have special meaning to number 42, Billy, and his family.

Billy is a player in the Miracle League of Mercer County. In this league, children and adults with special needs and their families have experienced miracles thre of baseball for the past 20 years.

“To see their face and how they react, to get that first hit, get that first home run, get that first just running down to the first base, it is overwhelming with joy, it really is,” said Billy’s dad.

Billy and others left their signatures on this field of dreams before a new field t its place.

“Obviously, there are a lot of emotions running through right now,” league Executive Director Dan Sczwd.

In April, an EF1 tornado crossed the field, tearing into the expensive turf. It only took a few weeks for the league to receive $75,000 in donations to fix the field. But this time, the fix is permanent.

On Tuesday, the league announced it would replace the old field with a new $200,000 field. League leaders said it’s all possible thanks to the community’s generosity and unity.

“Everybody just came out,” said Sczweck. “They wanted to be a part of it and experience this next chapter, as we’re calling it. The next 20 years, this investment in the future.”

The league still needs help to pay for the new field. They’re asking anyone who can donate to visit their website so that this field can last another 20 years.

“I plan to be here for that long, and hopefully, my son as well,” said Billy’s dad. “Families are going to come, families are going to go, but the field will be here for a long time.”

League leaders said the new playing surface will be installed by the end of this week, leaving plenty of time to spare before the league’s fall opening day on Saturday, September 9th.