JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — A new museum exhibition in New Jersey is all about what’s on your feet.

Sneakers designed by Run DMC and Dapper Dan and many more are on display. The Curator of this new museum exhibit, Sean Williams, said it’s 50 years of music, celebrities, and the sneakers that define a generation.

Sean Williams, 51, from Brooklyn said since he was 13 years old sneakers have been his passion and obsession. For almost four decades Williams has been an avid collector, educator, and mentor. It’s only fitting Williams is the curator and creator of a new exhibit, called From the Feet Up: 50 Years of Beats and Sneaks.

This year is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the timing Williams said is perfect for this collaboration of the Mana Contemporary, a Jersey City art center, and Williams company called Obsessive Sneaker Disorder (OSD). Williams hopes it will inspire people to learn more about the sneakers on their feet.

Williams is also one of the producers of a new documentary called Laced Up and he has a sneaker talk show and podcast.

Councilman of Newark’s West Ward, Dupré “Doitall” Kelly from the legendary hip hop group Lords of the Underground, has a pair of sneakers in the unique collection.

Williams said sneakers have been the center of the hip-hop world. Here you find sneakers from Run DMC to Dapper Dan. Sneakers from 1973 to 2023. Each pair of sneakers here has a story.

The exhibit runs until June 15.