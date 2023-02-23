NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — One of the four teens accused in connection with alleged bullying before a New Jersey girl’s suicide now faces additional charges in court, prosecutors said Thursday.

One of the teens has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in addition to the alleged harassment she’d already been accused of, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Additional charges have not been filed against any of the other teens.

All four students allegedly involved in an attack on 14-year-old Adriana Kuch were also suspended. Adriana Kuch was found dead two days after she was beaten in a caught-on-video attack at Central Regional High School, her father and local officials said. The teen’s father, Michael Kuch, said the girls “planned and executed” the bullying.

“If you watch the videos I have, they are laughing while talking about what they are going to do at the start of the video,” Kuch posted on Facebook.

School district Superintendent Dr. Triantafillos Parlapanides stepped down amid backlash over how the Central Regional School District Board of Education handled the alleged bullying that led to the the teen’s suicide.

Many in the community have come forward alleging a culture of violence at the school. They’ve described bullying that went unchecked for years.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) . It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources. You can also click here for additional hotlines within your state.