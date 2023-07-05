HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. (PIX11) — If you ask the Perry brothers where you can find Central Jersey, they’ll show you exactly where they claim it to be on the map.

“You fold it lengthwise and widthwise,” said Glenn Perry, “and it turned out New Egypt is the center of New Jersey.”

Very specifically, they marked an exact spot on their Christmas tree farm in New Egypt, a small village in Plumstead Township, Ocean County, where the geographical center of the state lies. The site is just one of many sites across the region that lay claim to be the geographical center, evidence of the perpetual clamor over what Central Jersey, as a point or region, really is. But on Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk sits a bill waiting for his signature that could hold an answer.

“It’s going to put the central part of our state literally on the tourism map,” said State Sen. Andrew Zwicker, a Democrat who represents parts of Hunterdon, Mercer, Somerset and Middlesex counties. He led legislation to designate those four counties as the “Central Jersey” region for the state’s marketing purposes.

“Central Jersey will exist as soon as the governor signs this bill when it comes to how we promote tourism in the state,” said Zwicker.

Officials said Central Jersey has so much to offer. “The central part of our state is full of Revolutionary War sites and the birth of the whole country, really important ones, key moments in the birth of the country,” said Zwicker. “And of course, beautiful farms and parks and agritourism and so much more.”

Like Taylor ham and pork roll, some debates might be better left unsettled. But if this state could use anything, it may be some middle ground.