NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – The new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport is prepared for takeoff.

“We are 99.5 percent done,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole.

The $2.7 billion terminal is expected to serve more than 13 million travelers annually. United, JetBlue, Air Canada and American Airlines will call the terminal home, with Delta expected to join next year. The Port Authority said Terminal A would open to passengers on Dec. 8.

“I can not think of a better place to say to millions of passengers every single year, ‘Welcome to New Jersey,'” Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Airports aren’t generally exciting places to be, especially for weary travelers. But wide-open spaces meld in with the Jersey attitude, with not-so-subtle nods to the Garden State nearly everywhere you look. There’s seating with power outlets and USB ports, and you can eat local delicacies when you’re hungry.

And here are something flyers will want to hear: new, state-of-the-art security machines with CT imaging will cut down on false alarms and get you to the gate faster.

“We’re not just talking about creating a world-class airport,” said Rick Cotton, the Port Authority executive director. “As you can see for yourself, we’re getting it done.”

Passengers will also be able to enjoy physical and digital art from the hands of local artists, a vast expression of New Jersey’s culture, past and future.

“Newark and Elizabeth are predominantly Black and Brown and Native communities, predominantly immigrant communities,” said Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. “When you come into this building, this is what you see, from the artwork to the vendors, to the people who actually did the work themselves, to the people who are working in this building every day, from the security guards to the maintenance folks to the people working on the runway, they represent these communities.”

EWR’s current Terminal A opened in 1973.