NUTLEY, N.J. — Times of tragedy often bring out the best in people, and that is no different in the wake of Ida.

One woman who just recently moved to Nutley, New Jersey, suffered major damage to their home following the storm.

Cleanup is underway, but her neighbors have stepped up to help in their recovery.

Katee De Lorme told PIX11 News “everyone just came together.”

People around the community were checking in on them and offering equipment to help them clean up.

Another neighbor saw toys on their lawn and offered activity books for De Lorme’s children while they cleaned.

The New Jersey resident said her backyard flooded a few feet, bringing water into their home.

“A lot of things had to be trashed,” she said.

She also said strangers were coming in and helping rip up their carpets and disinfect the floors.

“We went through so much,” De Lorme said. “People are out here with a smile helping each other… Everyone is just looking to help each other.”