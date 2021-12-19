Neighbors describe chaos ahead of NJ fatal police shooting

VINELAND, N.J. — Neighbors say a fatal early morning police shooting at a New Jersey mobile home park over the weekend was preceded by a man driving a backhoe that damaged several vehicles and a home.

The New Jersey attorney general’s office said a Vineland police officer fired during an encounter at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park in Vineland at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene less than 20 minutes later. His name and other details weren’t immediately released.

Neighbors told reporters that before the shooting the backhoe driver overturned several cars, including a police sport utility vehicle and an ambulance.

It also did major damage to another police SUV and a civilian sedan.