Neighbors describe chaos ahead of NJ fatal police shooting

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

VINELAND, N.J. — Neighbors say a fatal early morning police shooting at a New Jersey mobile home park over the weekend was preceded by a man driving a backhoe that damaged several vehicles and a home.

The New Jersey attorney general’s office said a Vineland police officer fired during an encounter at the Penn Lincoln Mobile Home Park in Vineland at about 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered first aid but the man was pronounced dead at the scene less than 20 minutes later. His name and other details weren’t immediately released.

Neighbors told reporters that before the shooting the backhoe driver overturned several cars, including a police sport utility vehicle and an ambulance.

It also did major damage to another police SUV and a civilian sedan.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Hoboken Santacon requires vaccination

Gun intelligence center coming to Paterson

Hoboken SantaCon carries on despite COVID spread in NYC

Viral TikTok threats prompt NJ schools to up security Friday

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter