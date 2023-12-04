PLAINFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) – Living in his Plainfield apartment building has brought pain and uncertainty for Ricardo Perez, but that didn’t stop him from being a hero.

Speaking through a translator on Monday, Perez said after getting his family out of the burning apartment building, he saw two young kids still inside.

“I did not expect it, but I feel very happy because if I did not help they probably would not be here with us,” Perez told PIX11 News.

At least 130 people have been displaced after the fire at 515 West 7th St. in Plainfield, a building that had recently been inspected for poor living conditions.

Several people were reported to be taken to the hospital.

City officials said the fire was likely caused by an electrical source or a lithium-ion battery and is not considered suspicious.

Saul Garcia, the owner of Saul’s Deli, donated food to the displaced residents.

“I’m here because a lot of people don’t eat nothing all morning, so we’re here for them,” said Garcia. “It’s very, very important to keep the people together and the people who need help.”

The fire is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga. In August, the neighboring building at 501 was abruptly condemned due to unlivable conditions, forcing hundreds of people out on next to no notice. The building next door, 515, was not condemned but had a list of issues to be remediated. Then suffered the fire Monday morning.

The New Jersey Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping many of the families that are displaced.

“Our hearts are with those that were affected and displaced,” said director of communications for NJ American Red Cross Sheri Ferreira. “It’s a terrible time for something like this to occur.”