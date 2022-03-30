NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The clock is now ticking for nearly a million New Jersey residents behind on their utility bills.

When the utility moratorium expired on March 15, utility companies across the state began a quest to collect for the first time in two years. The good news — there is still time to act.

Kathy Kerr, utility assistance director for the Affordable Housing Alliance, says there are several programs now up and running providing residents with state assistance with eligibility requirements widening in response to the climate.

“A family of four making up to $106,000 a year can enroll in the fresh start program, which may provide that forgiveness and give credits on their bill,” Kerr explained.

She also suggested that for clients who make over that amount, there is the Page Program, which is a statewide program for moderate income houses to get help on their bill. The key right now is to open a line of communication with your utility if you haven’t already.

“I would emphasize very strongly, your utility wants to work with you,” Tom Churchelow with the NJ Utilities Association told PIX11. “They want to help you find assistance; they want to help you with a payment plan.”

Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed legislation that will protect residents actively seeking aid from having their services shut off, further extending the grace period as they await a response on their applications for relief.

Residents have until June 15 to apply for aid to be protected under the measure.

Learn more about the state’s energy assistance programs for low-income residents here https://www.nj.gov/dca/divisions/dhcr/offices/energy.html

Learn more about the Page Program and Universal Service Fund here https://njpoweron.org/