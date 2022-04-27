NEW JERSEY (PIX11) —The Garden State raked in the green during the state’s first day of recreational marijuana sales.

More than 12,000 people headed to dispensaries and bought nearly $1.9 million worth of cannabis and cannabis products, according to the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission. In the days since sales started on Thursday, lines have been steady at dispensaries.

“We expected sales to be substantial and the data shows that the market is effectively serving both adult-use consumers and patients,” Jeff Brown, executive director of the NJ-CRC, said. “We continue to monitor inventory and access for patients and are prepared to take enforcement action against any ATC that does not meet the requirements for patient access and supply.”

Customers are allowed to buy up to the equivalent of one ounce of marijuana. That breaks down to one ounce of dried flower, 5 grams of oil or 1000 milligrams of edibles such as gummies. Those interested are allowed to purchase a combination of products, so long as the total doesn’t surpass one ounce.

Legal products include dried flower, concentrated oils, resin, vape formulas, tinctures, lozenges, and gummies. Edibles that are considered perishable — like cookies and brownies — are not available from New Jersey dispensaries.