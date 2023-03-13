MONTCLAIR, N.J. (PIX11) — Vin Rock, one of the founding members of hip-hop trio Naughty by Nature, will be hitting the stage in New Jersey this month.

Vin Rock will be performing as part of the Slugga Music Concert Series at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair on Saturday, March 25.

The Montclair show is kicking off a series of shows to come for Vin Rock, who said it feels like a homecoming of sorts. Vin Rock, whose real name is Vinnie Brown, was born and raised in East Orange and is a lifelong resident of Essex County.

Vin Rock and Naughty by Nature are known for their iconic songs “O.P.P.” and “Hip Hop Horray.” This year Naughty by Nature is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album “19 Naughty III.”

With 2023 also being the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Vin Rock said the synergy is there for the upcoming shows to be his best yet.

For Vin Rock, it’s not just about the music. He also cares about giving back to the community where he has deep roots. He works with a nonprofit that helps create programs for young people. From local politics to philanthropy, Vin Rock told PIX11 News it’s the fans who energize him to keep going.