Footage from AIR11 Chopper depicting several trees ripped out of the ground in Mercer County. (Credit: PIX11)

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Meteorologists from the National Weather Service will survey parts of New Jersey on Wednesday to determine whether a tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon.

The weather service plans to send a survey team out to inspect the damage near West Windsor and Lawrenceville. Footage from AIR11 chopper shows several trees ripped out of the ground and significant damage to homes in Mercer County.

A tornado warning was issued on Tuesday for parts of New Jersey. The warning, which expired at around 4:15 p.m., covered parts of Mercer, Middlesex, and Monmouth counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Unsettled weather will continue Wednesday. Early sunshine will be replaced by rain and snow showers late in the day as low pressure moves through the region. Periods of rain are also expected Thursday as another system will move into the area from the west.