HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — A naked man grabbed a woman from behind as she showered in her Hillsborough Township home, officials said Tuesday.

The woman fought off the man during the April 14 attack, authorities said. He fled the scene. No arrests have been made in the Andria Avenue incident.

The New Jersey State Police Forensic Imaging Unit worked with the woman to put together a sketch of the suspected attacker. She described him as being in the 18 to 24 age range. The man has a thin build and short, dark hair. He had no facial or body hair at the time of the attack.

Officials asked for help identifying the man. They urged the public to contact authorities and asked people not to approach or try to apprehend the suspect themselves.

Acting Prosecutor Taggart, Chief Fodor, and Chief McMahon request anyone with information relating to this sexual offense to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Hillsborough Township Police Department at (908) 369-4323 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.