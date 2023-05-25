OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (PIX11) — The man who allegedly dumped 500 pounds of pasta along a New Jersey creek will not face charges.

In April, a huge amount of noodles suddenly appeared next to a creek in Old Bridge in Middlesex County.

Residents and police were baffled by the curious discovery at first. It took two public works employees about an hour to pick up all the pasta and dispose of it.

The mystery of who dumped the pasta was solved when video emerged from a Ring security camera showing a man removing the uncooked pasta from his mother’s house after her death.

Authorities have declined to reveal the man’s identity.