WOODBRIDGE, NJ (PIX11) — More than 120 people linked to a New Jersey high school developed brain tumors, but an investigation announced Thursday failed to find any radiological hazards in the school or on the campus, according to a letter to parents.

Community members said they want more investigation, but New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said no further testing or remediation is recommended, according to the letter. Al Lupiano, the graduate who linked the cases of tumors, had previously called for the federal government to get involved.

“We need the federal agencies to come and do what they are tasked to do this is what they receive tax dollars to do,” Lupiano said. “They need to do the study.”

Lupiano, an environmental scientist, survived a brain tumor himself. Then his wife and his sister were both diagnosed years later. Lupiano used obituaries and news clippings to identify additional cases connected to Colonia High School.

Officials were set to share more information at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

BREAKING:

Woodbridge poised to announce there is nothing pointing to a radiation threat nor cancer cluster at Colonia High School.

We just obtained the below letter to parents.

There will be a 4pm briefing.

Community members already telling us they want more investigation. https://t.co/ZUhDEZz28l pic.twitter.com/34oTKQyJZo — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) May 26, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.