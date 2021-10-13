Mysterious ‘flying white circles’ over NJ spark conspiracy

PATERSON, N.J. — A pattern of mysterious lights over Paterson, New Jersey Monday night caused a bit of a stir with residents on the ground trying to make sense of the unidentified flying objects.

Resident Louis Stevens, who was on the ground filming the spectacle, said he lost count of what he called “flying white circles” that he said morphed into different shapes.

“You see it on YouTube and it’s always somewhere out in the Nevada desert somewhere,” Stevens told PIX11 News. “The shock of it is more like, is this really real, I mean are we really looking at what we think we looking at?”

The mysterious lights dazzled the skies over downtown Paterson for more than five minutes, Steven’s said. The objects ended their run over nearby Garret Mountain.

PIX11 News sent the video to the Federal Aviation Administration where an official reviewed it, checking in with local air traffic.

We were told “nothing was reported.”

While theories on the ground are now running rampant, especially after a government report released over the summer acknowledged that intelligence officials cannot explain such sophisticated movements in the skies, one likely premise leans more toward drone-involvement.

“At first, I was kind of puzzled,” Victor Chu, a New York-based drone professional who watched the video, told PIX11 News. Chu is the founder, director and executive producer of Sky Tech One, a drone videography and photography company behind numerous award-winning productions. He said based on his knowledge, it appears the flying objects were part of a drone light show practice session that went wrong.

“If you look at any light show, they are all synced together and they are controlled by a computer,” he said. “If you look at the video, you will see that they are maintaining a formation for the most part, even though it’s kind of little scrambled a little bit.”

Whether they were drones or some supernatural phenomena remains unclear. The city’s Public Safety Department did not respond to PIX11’s request for comment.

Officials with the FAA urge members of the public who do see this type of activity to report it to the National UFO Reporting Center. Those who feel that said activity is putting them or their property in danger, are urged to call local law enforcement.