Mysterious boom, shaking reported in parts of NJ

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Feel or hear something weird in southern New Jersey on Tuesday? You’re not alone, but no one knows what it was.

The United States Geological Survey reported no seismic activity in the region on Tuesday. The National Weather Service said they’ve heard the reports of a “loud boom or shaking sound,” but there was no meteorological origin as far as they were aware.

People in Middletown, Cape May, Sicklerville, Tuckerton and Marlton reported feeling shakes around 1:30 p.m.

The closest confirmed seismic activity appeared to be in Marston, Missouri.

Some on social media wondered if the noise could have been a sonic boom. McGuire Air Force Base is in Burlington County in New Jersey and Dover Air Force Base is not too far away in Delaware. PIX11 reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for comment, but an agency spokesperson said PIX11 News should ask the military.