Murphy visits community vaccination site at NJ church

ORANGE, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy visited a FEMA-supported COVID-19 vaccination site Friday.

The top two executives in the Garden State were at St. Matthew AME Church in Orange to observe congregants and community members getting vaccinated.

The governor was joined by Rev. Melvin Wilson and local officials. Murphy was encouraging and thanked those who were getting the vaccine. He asked those receiving the doses how it felt while bumping elbows with those in attendance.

It was one of multiple trips the governor made to vaccination sites Friday, including an event in Maplewood where NJ Transit employees got the shot.

As of Friday, 3,303,734 vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey, with 2,145,935 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine and 1,156,827 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans, according to Murphy. The state has 758,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since last March, with 21,588 total confirmed deaths.

The Garden State hit another milestone in its reopening Friday by increasing indoor dining capacity to 50%.