Murphy to nominate civil rights lawyer Rachel Wainer Apter to NJ supreme court

NEW JERSEY — Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced civil rights lawyer Rachael Wainer Apter as his pick for the next associate justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court.

Wainer Apter, a former clerk of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, currently serves as director of the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights.

Before that she served as counsel to the attorney general.

“Over the past few years, Rachel has defended New Jersey’s Dreamers in federal court, drove Facebook to confront hate speech on its platform, and proposed reforms to prevent sexual harassment. I know she will continue to serve all New Jerseyans on our state’s highest court,” Murphy said in a statement.

Pending her review by the New Jersey State Bar Association Judicial and Prosecutorial Appointments Committee, Murphy will formally send her nomination to the State Senate for their consent.

“Serving on the New Jersey Supreme Court is the most important trust that can be placed in an attorney in this state. The cases the supreme court hears concern issues of fundamental importance to all of us,” Wainer Apter said at Monday’s event.

If confirmed, Wainer Apter would fill the seat of Associate Justice Jaynee LaVecchia, who plans to retire at the end of the current Court term on Aug. 31 after more than two decades.

Wainer Apter would become the 41st justice to serve on the state’s highest court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.