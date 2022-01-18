Murphy sworn in for 2nd term as New Jersey governor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his victory speech in front of supporters at Convention Hall after winning the gubernatorial race against Jack Ciattarelli on Nov. 3, 2021, in Asbury Park. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was inaugurated for a second term Tuesday, taking the oath of office under strict COVID-19 testing, vaccination and masking requirements that his administration established.

Murphy was reelected in a close race in November, becoming the first Democrat to win reelection in more than four decades, winning in part on a slate of accomplishments he and the Democrat-led Legislature achieved, including a higher minimum wage, recreational marijuana legalization, and paid sick leave.

He campaigned as a vocal progressive and warned in campaign stops that a GOP victory would push the Democrat-leaning state much farther to the right than many of its residents.