Murphy sworn in for 2nd term as New Jersey governor

New Jersey

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NJ governor Phil murphy

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his victory speech in front of supporters at Convention Hall after winning the gubernatorial race against Jack Ciattarelli on Nov. 3, 2021, in Asbury Park. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was inaugurated for a second term Tuesday, taking the oath of office under strict COVID-19 testing, vaccination and masking requirements that his administration established.

Murphy was reelected in a close race in November, becoming the first Democrat to win reelection in more than four decades, winning in part on a slate of accomplishments he and the Democrat-led Legislature achieved, including a higher minimum wage, recreational marijuana legalization, and paid sick leave.

He campaigned as a vocal progressive and warned in campaign stops that a GOP victory would push the Democrat-leaning state much farther to the right than many of its residents.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

COVID numbers dropping across NY and NJ

Paterson honors past, present and future heroes of Hinchliffe Stadium

Paterson celebrates healthcare workers

Paterson reaches 100% vaccination rate for adults, mayor says

Resiliency collides with environmental justice in power plan

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter